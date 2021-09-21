Overexposure: Chad Sayer’s Life in La Grave

As someone who has been covering television for two decades, I’m always fascinated by shifts in the model. Of course, there have been many from HBO to DVRs to streaming services, but the question of how broadcast networks co-exist with companies like Netflix on the landscape has been the most pressing of the last few years. One of the more interesting recent developments has been shows that fail on one network only to spring to life on Netflix. “You” premiered on Lifetime in 2018 and almost no one cared until it started streaming on Netflix, bringing so many viewers back to the show that Netflix paid Lifetime to essentially adopt this thriller child and produce it themselves (a third season premieres next month). The story of “Manifest” is even more unusual in that it aired on NBC from 2018 to 2021, and anemic ratings went down faster than the plane on the show. NBC canceled it in June 2021, and then it landed on Netflix, where it became huge, leading the Peacock network to revive it for a fourth and final season. Which brings us to “La Brea,” a B-movie riff on the “Lost” formula that feels like it might need a Netflix push somewhere in its future.

