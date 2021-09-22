CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt football coach Tim Rimpfel passes away at 73

By Joel D. Smith
local21news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — Central PA coaching legend and former Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt football coach, Tim Rimpfel, died Tuesday. He was 73. Coach Rimpfel was a legendary figure here in central Pa., sending many players to go on to college and even pro football careers. Coaches in the area continue to say what a difference he made in their lives even talking to them after his retirement about recent games. He coached McDevitt and Cumberland Valley to multiple district titles, winning the State Championship with CV in 1992.

local21news.com

