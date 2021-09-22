Former Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt football coach Tim Rimpfel passes away at 73

Dauphin County, PA — Central PA coaching legend and former Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt football coach, Tim Rimpfel, died Tuesday. He was 73. Coach Rimpfel was a legendary figure here in central Pa., sending many players to go on to college and even pro football careers. Coaches in the area continue to say what a difference he made in their lives even talking to them after his retirement about recent games. He coached McDevitt and Cumberland Valley to multiple district titles, winning the State Championship with CV in 1992.