Down by a run in the eighth inning, needing a win to keep their 2021 season alive, the Baysox found a way. Johnny Rizer’s mad dash from second on a ground ball to third tied it and Cody Roberts singled home two with the bases loaded to lead it. When it was all said and done, the Baysox were victorious by a 7-5 final score and headed to the Championship Series for the third time in the franchise’s 28-year history.

BOWIE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO