Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia

 7 days ago
Australia Earthquake A police officer closes an intersection where debris is scattered in the road after an earthquake damaged a building in Melbourne, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP) (James Ross)

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.

The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Geoscience Australia said.

Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe said he was not aware of any damage reports in the town.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.

The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 210 kilometers (130 miles) off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

