Pennsylvania State

Pa. nurse busts vaccine myth by sharing her fertility story

By Hannah Brandt
abc27.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A local nurse is sharing her story to show that vaccines causing infertility is a myth. That’s become a common rumor that the medical community is trying to debunk. Geisinger nurse Samantha Diebler says her own story is proof. She’s pregnant with a baby boy. “Oh...

