Ballet Quad Cities Getting Funky With Disco Party At Davenport’s Outing Club
Enjoy a funky Disco Party with Ballet Quad Cities Oct. 21 and 22 at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport!. Doors open at 5:30; show is at 7:30 p.m. Catch the energy and movement of the ‘70s and disco at the club! Thirteen professional dancers are transforming The Outing Club and bringing electric performances inspired by the legendary era. Celebrate with cocktails and dinner while enjoying the nightclub vibe with the dancer’s dozen. Bring your boogie shoes, too, because the best dressed at the club will be taking home prizes. Go-go boots never looked so good!www.quadcities.com
Comments / 0