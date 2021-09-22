Crude oil futures higher on firming fundamentals, US inventory draw

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday to kick off yet another bullish trading session. At this point, there are major concerns about supply when it comes to energy overall, and of course crude oil is no different. That being said, one thing to keep in the back of your mind is that US shale producers are finally ready to drill again, as prices have gotten so out of hand. That being said, it is not a fix that happens overnight, but certainly something to watch in the back of your mind.

TRAFFIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO