Energy Industry

Crude oil futures higher on firming fundamentals, US inventory draw

By Jasper Chan
 7 days ago

0230 GMT: Crude oil futures were higher during mid-morning trade in Asia trade Sept. 22 amid firming fundamentals and a draw in US crude stocks. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:30 am Singapore time (0230 GMT), the ICE November Brent futures contract was up...

FOXBusiness

US stocks trending lower with Dow, tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way

U.S. equity futures continue to follow Monday's trend, as all three major indices are trading lower with Dow, tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way early Tuesday. Wall Street's major stock indexes ended the session Monday with losses by technology and health care companies, which outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. The...
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
invezz.com

USD/MXN prediction as crude oil price rockets higher

The USD/MXN pair is in a tight range as oil prices jump. The price of Brent rose to $80 while West Texas Intermediate rose to $76. The pair will also react to political divisions in the US. The USD/MXN pair remained in a relatively tight range after the relatively weak...
Global cobalt supply deficit 'not as dire,' analysts say

A copper and cobalt mine located in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, is pictured above. Plans to expand cobalt mines in the DRC have helped narrow a forecast supply deficit for the metal used in rechargeable batteries. Source: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images News via Getty News. A market deficit for cobalt...
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continues to Power Ahead

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday to kick off yet another bullish trading session. At this point, there are major concerns about supply when it comes to energy overall, and of course crude oil is no different. That being said, one thing to keep in the back of your mind is that US shale producers are finally ready to drill again, as prices have gotten so out of hand. That being said, it is not a fix that happens overnight, but certainly something to watch in the back of your mind.
China's crackdown on intensive energy use ripples across petrochemical sector

Cracker, PDH plants mull output cuts, hikes amid impact on margins. Coal shortage further constrains operations in coal-olefin sector. China's increasingly strident efforts to curb intensive energy use and hasten carbon emission cuts are prompting petrochemical makers using LPG or naphtha as feedstock to adjust run rates in response to the various impacts the move is having across the petrochemical sector.
Lifting of COVID-19 state of emergency to support Japan's Oct gasoline demand

Japan will not be under any COVID-19 measures for first time since early Apr. Mixed market views over gasoline demand recovery amid drop in Sep. Japan's Sept. 28 decision to lift all of the COVID-19 state of emergency and priority measures at the end of the month would support the country's ailing gasoline demand in October but market sources remained cautious about the speed of recovery.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
APPEC: Asia oil demand approaching pre-pandemic levels as recovery gains steam

Weak jet fuel/kerosene demand keeps refinery runs 'significantly' constrained. Japanese and Indian refiners said Sept. 28 they were cautiously optimistic about the regional oil demand reaching pre-pandemic levels, as the pace of recovery gains momentum due to lower COVID-19 infections, with India taking slightly longer to get there. Not registered?
