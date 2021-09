Aion, the first Aion not Classic, is turning 12 next week and yes, NCSoft has stuff planned. In fact, according to the recent Producer’s Letter, they have even more planned than usually takes place. Although, not everything has been outlined yet. What we do know is that between now and September 21 players who defeat 20 of the opposing faction in Inggison or Gelkmaros will receive a gift box containing 12 gifts. But, that’s definitely not all because the anniversary celebration is scheduled to continue through October 20.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO