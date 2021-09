Gripe all you want, but this whole thing with MMA fighters crossing over to boxing looks like it’s here to stay. Former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was back in the boxing ring this past week and knocked out fellow former UFC champ Tito Ortiz – and did so quickly. And in the Triller Fight Club: Legends 2 main event, Vitor Belfort knocked out former boxing champ Evander Holyfield … the 58-year-old Evander Holyfield.

