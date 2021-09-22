CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire Boss Explains How the Sinking Boat Call Will Affect Firehouse 51 in Season 10

By Jean Bentley
Cover picture for the articleOver the past nine seasons of Chicago Fire, the members of Firehouse 51 have gotten themselves into -- and frequently out of -- plenty of major, life-threatening situations. But will the harrowing call that saw several members of Squad trapped on a sinking boat at the end of the ninth season mean another tragedy for the team? The resolution to that cliffhanger will come immediately when the series returns for its landmark tenth season on Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

