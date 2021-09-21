Loki Season 2: What are Speculations and What are Facts with Latest Updates?

What If…? Season 1 Episode 6 – What Did You Think?!. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of What If…?. For the first time since Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger has returned…even if it’s just in an alternate reality. However, Killmonger’s goal hasn’t changed, he’s just better at it here. The sixth episode of What If…? has hit Disney+, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about What If…? season 1 episode 6.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO