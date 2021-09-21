Transcript: The Path Forward: Cryptocurrency with Gary Gensler

Sometimes, it seems that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has to do everything around here. Not that he minds it, of course: Tormenting the cryptocurrent is enormous fun, so much so that he’s eager to do it even in full confidence that natural selection will eventually take care of them. Still, things are getting a bit lonely, and it’s not that he couldn’t use a little help.

