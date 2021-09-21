Soccer Falls to Notre Dame

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- The Fairmont State women's soccer team suffered its second loss of the season in South Euclid, Ohio Sunday afternoon. The Falcons fell to Notre Dame 3-1. Notre Dame struck first with a goal off a corner kick in the 23rd minute, then proceeded to extend the lead with a second goal in the 65th minute. Later in the second half, junior Ari Christiansen scored for the Falcons, but just minutes later, Notre Dame's Louisa Follert answered with a penalty kick goal.