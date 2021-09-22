9509 Indianfield Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

This beautiful home is located in one of Hanover County's sought-after neighborhoods. Close to interstate, shopping, and great Hanover schools. This transitional home offers many upgrades including the granite countertops in the kitchen, custom sink, and 9 ft. ceilings. Carefully planned kitchen has convenient work areas. Come home to comfort and relax in this beautifully finished family room designed for today's casual family lifestyle. Don't miss the great opportunity this home can offer. Roof 2019, HVAC service yearly, kitchen appliances 2017.