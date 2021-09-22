Pirates deliver blow to Reds’ fading playoff chances

Ben Gamel Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) scores on an Adam Frazier single during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

CINCINNATI — Ben Gamel homered, Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates dampened the Cincinnati Reds’ fading postseason hopes with a 6-2 win.

Gamel hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning to erase the Reds’ early lead in the fourth. Hayes singled to score Hoy Park, and Cole Tucker sent Hayes home with a single.

Mitch Keller pitched out of trouble with the aid of two double plays to hold off the Reds, who are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card. The Reds trailed by three games entering Tuesday. Cincinnati has 10 games left to catch St. Louis.

