Environment

Spotty shower or storm Tuesday

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy with scattered light rain this morning. Warm, with temperatures in the mid 60’s and muggy. High today around 80° with isolated showers at times and a slight storm chance. Mostly cloudy otherwise. RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES OVERNIGHT AND WEDNESDAY. Rain and thunderstorms develop overnight. Low in the mid 60’s.

www.wytv.com

