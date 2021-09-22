CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

LA cracks down on ‘out of control’ protests. Some call it overreach

By DAKOTA SMITH AND RICHARD WINTON
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Members of the Los Angeles City Council largely stood back last year as protesters angry over mask mandates and police budgets regularly held noisy demonstrations outside politicians’ homes. On Tuesday, members of the City Council sent a message of their own: They’ve had enough. The City Council...

