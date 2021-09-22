CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

‘Treating Those Immigrants Like Dogs’: North Miami Mayor Sickened By Images Of Border Patrol Agents Using Whips To Corral Haitian Immigrants

By Bobeth Yates
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shocking video shows border patrol agents on horseback, holding whips , attempting to wrangle migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

“Man, that’s terrible,” said North Miami Mayor and Haitian-American Phillip Bien-Aime as he watched a video of Haitian migrants at the Texas border. “They have no mercy for those children. They’re treating those immigrants like dogs.”

The videos and pictures show border patrols agents on horseback cracking their whips as the try to prevent the Haitians from coming into the country.

Former Sen. Dwight Bullard says the images look airily similar to the plight of African-American slaves.

“I remember showing similar images to my students of the depictions of slave catchers in the 1850s after the passage of the Fugitive Slave Law, that’s literally the first image that popped into my head,” said Bullard who is a former teacher.

He added many African Americans have been re-traumatized by the images.

“There’s been a border crisis for the better part of three years, yet we’ve never seen an image like this. So what makes it triggering for, black people especially, is where is this tactic coming from,” said Bullard.

United States Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021. – US law enforcement are attempting to close off crossing points along the Rio Grande river where migrants cross to get food and water, which is scarce in the encampment. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

The issue has sparked a lot of concern in the Black community, and many lawmakers, like State Sen. Shevrin Jones, are speaking out.

“Shame on us for doing that. They deserve not only our attention but they deserve our help,” said Jones.

Jones sent a letter to the Biden administration requesting the Haitian people be provided humanitarian parole and let into the country.

“This a humanitarian issue as I said in my statement, and I will say it again, this is our litmus test of humanity and empathy,” said Jones.

As for Mayor Bien-Aime, he said he wants the border patrol agents to be held accountable for their actions.

“In United States of America in 2021, this is unspeakable and I think what the community needs today is an investigation by the administration,” he said.

Judith Lopez
6d ago

They don't have a problem breaking our laws but expect to be given everything They can't stay and try to make their home any better but come here knowing they'll have no way of supporting theirselves and expect everything

Guest
6d ago

I’m for legal immigration and border control for the safety of our country. But why does the USA only immediately deport the Haitians who cross illegally and not other nationalities?

27
Nick
6d ago

They are not welcome here. They have been flooding to Mexico the last few years, they can stay there or go home. Not our responsibility.

Special City Of Miami Commission Meeting Held To Discuss Future Of Chief Art Acevedo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo was the topic of discussion at a special meeting Monday, as commissioners raised questions about his fitness for office. Acevedo, listening from an upstairs window, was hired about five months ago. Some spoke in favor of the Chief, like Dana Carr, a 27-year veteran Miami officer. “Our department needs reform,” she said. “Chief Acevedo was brought here to institute reform, and he deserves the opportunity to do so.” Others spoke against the chief. “Ever since his appointment to the chief position, Mr. Acevedo’s judgment and decision making have been suspect, rash and calls into question his ability...
MIAMI, FL
‘Unacceptable,’ South Florida Haitian Leaders Outraged Over What Happened In Del Rio, Texas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of national Haitian diaspora leaders from Miami is now at the Del Rio, Texas border and they say that what happened there is unacceptable. “We were invited here by Secretary Mayorkas to come and witness and do an assessment of how brothers and sisters are being treated here,” said Tessa Petit, co-executive director of Florida Immigrant Coalition. They were under the impression that there were close to 2500 Haitians under the bridge, but when they got there Friday, “there was nothing. It looked like nothing had ever happened.” Petit says the Haitians are in fear in Mexico, where they are being deported as well. “We are being told that everyone is being processed and given an opportunity for a testimony, but we are not hearing the same thing from the deportees.” New images from the border show a sharp contrast to what we’ve seen coming from Del Rio. Most of the makeshift tents and tarps were removed from the camp that had become home to 15,000 migrants. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said about 2,000 were sent back to Haiti, the rest were moved to other DHS facilities while others are being monitored by DHS, pending hearings.
FLORIDA STATE
Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Jim DeFede and the mayor delved into a variety of topics, including the Haitian crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, COVID, the county budget and the controversy surrounding the Urban Development Boundary in South Miami-Dade’s Homestead area. GUEST: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Watch Part 1 in the video player above. Watch Part 2 in the video player below.
FLORIDA STATE
Defense Motions To Get Video Tossed Out Showing Nikolas Cruz Attacking Broward Jail Guard

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Nikolas Cruz went before a judge Tuesday for a hearing regarding the attack of a Broward jail guard back in November of 2018. The incident was caught on camera. The defense made a motion to get that video thrown out for, what they refer to, as a failure to preserve evidence. Video from the jail appears to show Cruz walking around tables in a common area. He exchanged words with BSO Detention Sergeant Raymond Beltran, gives Beltran the finger, and rushes him. The defense claimed the video needed to be tossed out out, saying BSO did not properly respond to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
‘This Is Not Acceptable’: North Miami Councilwoman Upset Over Images Of Border Patrol Agents On Horseback Chasing Down Haitian Migrants

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All across South Florida the outrage continues as images emerge of border patrol agents on horseback using their reins as whips to corral Haitian migrants. “This is not acceptable,” said City of North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estime-Irvin. She was among the local officials who went to Del Rio, Texas to assess the migrant situation at the border.  “Sixty days and waking through seven countries, you’re not just doing it just because, you’re crying out for help,” Estime-Irvin added. She sais her heart hurts to see the thousands of fellow Haitians, desperate for assistance. She adds the images of border patrol...
MIAMI, FL
Orange County Officials Searching For 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Officials in Orange County are looking for 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Marcano was last seen in the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando on September 24. CBS4 has learned that Marcano, who attends college in Central Florida, was on the way to Fort Lauderdale to meet up with her parents when she went missing. Officials in Orange County are asking if you see her to call their non-emergency line at (407) 836-4357 or dial 911.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida Sees Continued Drop In COVID-19 Inpatients

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida hospitals reported 6,423 inpatients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the toll on hospitals continued to steadily decrease, according to numbers posted online by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The 6,423 patients were in 234 Florida hospitals, down from 6,731 patients in 260 hospitals in a Monday report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was less than half of the total at the beginning of September. In all, 79 percent of Florida hospital beds were reported as being used Tuesday. Florida saw huge increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in July and August as the highly contagious delta variant spread across the state. The number of cases and hospitalizations have gradually decreased in recent weeks. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
Attorney For Brian Laundrie’s Family Says FBI Has Asked Parents For Personal Belongings To Help With DNA Matching

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family says the FBI has asked his parents for some of his personal belongings to help with DNA matching. Laundrie is at the center of a national manhunt after he came back from a cross-country trip without his fiancée Gabby Petito. Her body was found more than a week ago in Wyoming. Laundrie hasn’t been seen since September 14. He’s a person of interest in the case, and a warrant is out for his arrest for alleged debit card fraud. A memorial service was held for Petito over the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Gardens Faith Leaders, Officials & Community Members Come Together To Remember Lives Lost To Gun Violence

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, 22-year-old Davonte Barnes was arrested in connection to the mass shooting that happened just months ago in front of the El Mula banquet hall. “I am very proud of our police agencies. That is a weakened we will never forget,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. It was mass shooting many will never forget, as three people were killed and 20 injured. There have been many other senseless acts of gun violence in South Florida, leaving families with a hole in their hearts. “I stand proud here. I lost my dad to gun violence,” said a 12-year-old boy. “I will never forget you, mom,” said another young girl, who lost both her parents to gun violence. On Saturday, faith leaders and those from the city of Miami Gardens came together to remember the lives lost to violence. “These are lives we will never forget,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. They hope to one day decrease these incidents that have left families with unanswered questions. “We will continue to work together,” said Harris.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Hialeah Man Accused Of Spinning Dog Around By Neck Until It Died

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man was arrested after he reportedly strangled a dog to death and then tied the dead body to a street sign. According to police, on Wednesday, September 22nd, they received a call about an aggressive man and a dog that may have been injured. When an officer arrived at the location, they found 36-year-old Kenny Amaro in middle of W 10th Street “acting irrationally.” The owners of the dog said they found its body “lassoed to a traffic street sign.” When police interviewed Amaro, he told them when he encountered the dog in front of its owners’ residence it...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Family Encourages Booster Shots After Vaccinated Relative Dies Of COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is devastated by the loss of an elderly loved one due to COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. There’s no shortage of pictures of Dr. Lloyd Miller and Arlene Schleifer together. “The joke is she’s my favorite sister because of course, she’s my only sister,” said Miller. The bond of this inseparable duo was broken recently when Arlene Schleifer died of COVID-19 on September 13. She was fully vaccinated. “She touched a lot of people, great sense of humor, just an all-around good girl,” said Miller. Miller saw his sister for the last time virtually while she was on a...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Man Faces Charges In Florida Keys After Fleeing From Police At More Than 100 MPH

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 19-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday morning in the Florida Keys after fleeing from police while reaching speeds greater than 100 mph on U.S. 1. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Calvin Charles LaRoche, 19, has been charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraud. Deputies had to use road spikes to stop LaRoche’s BMW near Mile Marker 91. LaRoche was taken into custody without further incident. Police said they found about 3.3 grams of cocaine, a vape pen, a THC oil cartridge, and two fake IDs in his wallet.
MIAMI, FL
State Argues Judge Should Reject COVID-19 Records Case

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — The Florida Department of Health is trying to scuttle a public-records lawsuit seeking information about COVID-19, arguing that requested reports don’t exist and that the underlying data is confidential. Attorneys for the department filed two motions Friday in Leon County circuit court arguing that a judge should reject the lawsuit, filed last month by the non-profit Florida Center for Government Accountability and state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando. Several state and national news organizations have intervened in the case to back the plaintiffs. The state until early June posted on its website daily reports that provided extensive data about...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ring Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Elderly Woman Threatening Neighbor With Knife

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman is facing charges after police say she pulled a knife on a neighbor last Thursday in SW Miami. The entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell security camera. The Ring doorbell video camera at a home in Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street shows 76-year-old Elvia Nunn asking neighbor Gilberto Arocha, 66, if some women were there. Arocha tells Nunn that they don’t live there anymore and that they used to live there a long time ago. Nunn then tells Arocha that she saw them there and then she is seen pulling a knife and moving it in a threatening manner. Arocha called police and arrested Nunn, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Proud: The American Museum Of The Cuban Diaspora Shares The History Of Those Who Left

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora opened its doors in 2016 in Miami, and shares the history and culture of the Cuban people who have left the country. One of the most significant events in the story of Cuba is Operation Pedro Pan, the largest exodus of unaccompanied minors in the western hemisphere. Carmen Valdivia is the museum’s executive director and curator of the exhibit “Operation Pedro Pan: The Cuban Children’s Exodus.” She is also a Pedro Pan. She gave CBS4 a tour of the museum and shared her personal story. A large map taking over an entire wall illustrates...
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade Police Seeking Tips On Murder Of 14-Year-Old Angelo Guzman In Hammocks Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade homicide detectives are reaching out to the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy at a Southwest Miami-Dade community park. Angelo Guzman, from West Palm Beach, was attending a family gathering at Hammocks Community park on SW 111 Street and 158 Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 19. Police said Angelo was visiting his father and while at the family gathering at a pavilion, he told family members he was stepping away to meet friends. A short time after, shots were fired, which were heard by family members and park neighbors. Angelo...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Dramatic Drop In COVID Patients At South Florida Hospitals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of patients with the coronavirus at South Florida hospitals. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench reports that the number of COVID patients at Jackson Health System hospitals were 189 on this Thursday compared with a summer peak of 445 on August 23 and an all-time peak of 485 patients on July 27 of 2020. A spokeswoman for the Memorial Healthcare System said there were 278 COVID patients at its hospitals on this Thursday compared with an all-time peak of 738 patients and a spokeswoman for the Broward Health System said...
FLORIDA STATE
Southwest Ranches Investigation, Police Won’t Say What They Are Looking For

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are remaining tight-lipped about a section of road in Southwest Ranches that is being dug up as part of an investigation. Chopper4 over the scene Friday spotted a piece of heavy equipment digging up a section of Mustang Trail between SW 136th Ave to Melaleuca Road. The dirt was placed in buckets and then several investigators sifted through it using screens. Southwest Ranches Investigation. (CBS4) Davie police would not say what they are looking for. “Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division is in the area of Southwest Ranches seeking evidence in relation to an ongoing investigation. No further details...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis To Push Two Bills For ‘Economic Prosperity’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, Gov. DeSantis gave a presser on two bills he’ll be pushing that’ll bring economic prosperity to the state, and preserve and nourish nature. “We’re going to be awarding more than $114 million for 16 big water quality improvement projects in targeted areas across the state, and it’s pertinent that we’re here in Brevard County because of that $114 million in grants.” More than $53 million is dedicated to 13 water quality projects, which will significantly improve the health of the Indian River Lagoon. And also to realign the state’s resources to enhance the protection of Florida’s environment and to...
FLORIDA STATE
Davonte Barnes Charged In Mass Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Banquet Hall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made their first arrest in the mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall over the Memorial Day weekend. Davonte Barnes, 22, faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Barnes was arrested Thursday night. Miami-Dade police said he confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street. In court on Fridday, Barnes told a Judge. “I need to get a lawyer. I have not...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
