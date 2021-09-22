Family loses pets in Bozeman basement fire

A structure fire was reported in the 700 block of North Grand Avenue in Bozeman on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from local firefighters, detectives, and paramedics.

The call came in a little after 4 p.m. on Tuesday and was swiftly contained after first responders arrived on scene, according to Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil.

McNeil added that no one was seriously hurt but family members are distraught over pets lost in the fire.

“I know that one resident did receive minor burns from the incident, but everybody else is ok. Obviously the family is very upset about having lost some of their pets,” he said. “It’s obviously very distressing, so it’s sad to see.”

McNeil did not specify the number or type of pets that died. Bozeman Fire said on Facebook that "a number of animals" were trapped in the residential basement fire.

“The structure is still there, fire will make an assessment to turn the power back on to the residents and then also any structural issues that are a result of any fire,” McNeil said.

Structure fires happen about once a month in the proximity of Bozeman, according to McNeil, and responders were able to subdue any threat in a timely manner due to its location near downtown.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Bozeman Police Department detectives and Bozeman Fire Department are tasked with uncovering the cause.