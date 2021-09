Sept 21 (Reuters) - Rose weakened to a tropical depression and could further degenerate into a remnant low by Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Rose is located about 1,020 miles (1,645 km) west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.