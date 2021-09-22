Suffolk Police investigating reported threats toward 2 local schools

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an alleged threat to two area schools Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Public Schools confirmed to News 3 that they are aware of an alleged threat made toward King's Fork Middle School and Lakeland High School. The representative did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

The school division is reportedly working closely with the Suffolk Police Department.

"We take all threats seriously in order to provide a safe environment," the spokesperson told us.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the City of Suffolk told News 3 police are working in conjunction with neighboring jurisdictions after local high schools in other cities across Hampton Roads reported receiving similar threats.

These reported threats come a day after after a shooting injured two students at Heritage High School in Newport News. A 15-year-old boy, a student, was arrested in connection with that incident.

The Hampton Police Division also announced Tuesday they had arrested a 20-year-old Newport News man accused of making threats via social media toward Phoebus High School in Hampton.

An investigation is ongoing.

