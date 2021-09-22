CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Attorney General's Office: Beware of flooded cars being sold

By Jason Lamb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZkcE_0c3wm3AD00

As areas dry out from all the rain and flooding, the state is warning people to be on the lookout for a different kind of danger: cars damaged in the flood that people may try to sell.

"Anytime we see major floods, especially in hurricane-hit areas, there is that potential for these cars and vehicles that have been flooded to reenter the market," said Megan Cooper with AAA of Tennessee.

The state attorney general's office says they've not had any specific reports of this happening in Tennessee yet, following the floods, but they say it's been reported here before.

There's one simple thing you can do if you're looking for a used car - especially one from an auction or private seller.

"Check out the vehicle's history, Carfax, or other history you can look at via the VIN number," Cooper said.

But sometimes owners keep information about flooded, salvaged or totaled cars off the car's title, so it's important to check out the car yourself for signs of flood damage - and that goes beyond the musty mildew smell that floods can cause.

"Pull back that carpet and see if there are any water lines or water damage," Cooper said. "You can also check in places like the trunk as well as under the dashboard."

AAA says also check for corrosion, oftentimes a tell-tale sign of water damage.

Comments / 0

Related
rcreader.com

Shopping for a New Used Car? Beware of Flood-Damaged Vehicles

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 21, 2021) — Hurricane season is in full force, bringing wide-spread storms and flooding to many areas of the United States. Flood waters not only wreak havoc on homes and property in the path of these powerful storms, but they also damage vehicles. Iowa Attorney General...
DES MOINES, IA
WAFF

Sheriff’s office reporting flooding on roadways

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is saying that it has seen some flooded roadways in Morgan County. The sheriff’s office is asking motorists to use extreme caution if they plan on traveling on Sunday morning. The department also says that you should not cross a flooded roadway even if it looks shallow. County road crews are responding as quickly as possible, according to MCSO.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Motorious

Buyer Beware: Flood-Damaged Cars Are Coming

Thanks to the massive flooding caused by Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas, a wave of flood-damaged cars will be hitting the market, with some undoubtedly already posted on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, etc. This is always a concern after widespread flooding, but what’s different this time is the unquenchable demand for used cars, thanks in large part to the chip shortage holding up new car production. Scammers see opportunity in the two crises, which is bad news for anyone looking to buy a used vehicle.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
westbendnews.net

Driver who failed to move over or slow down causes fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred September 4, 2021 at approximately 2:35 p.m. on westbound U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township, Defiance County. At the time of the crash, Sergeant Fernando Chavez, 46, of the Defiance Post had a vehicle stopped on the shoulder for a traffic violation when a pick-up truck drove off the right side of the road and struck Sergeant Chavez’ patrol car and the vehicle he had stopped.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
wfla.com

Police: Infant left screaming, covered in vomit in locked car amid 90-degree temperatures

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a child, less than one year old, was found locked inside an unattended car in Clay Township, Pennsylvania on Monday. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say the child was found locked inside the car, screaming and covered in vomit. Reports indicate the car was not running but the windows were cracked.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vin
KATU.com

Driver towing 17-foot boat killed in crash on Highway 6

WASHINGTON CO., Ore. — Oregon State Police say a driver from Oregon City was killed in a crash on Highway 6 on Sunday. On Sunday at around 5:15 p.m., Oregon State troopers and emergency personnel were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near milepost 33. Investigators say a...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Looking For Stolen Dirt Bike From Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — State police in Indiana County are asking for help regarding a stolen dirt bike. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Troopers say a man, in his teens or early 20s, took a dirt bike that was left along Gemmell Road in Young Township after it ran out of gas. The man was last spotted on Sunday morning. The bike was last seen on Church Street in McIntyre.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Boston

Gas Leak In Lawrence Forces More Than 100 People Out Of Nearby Buildings

LAWRENCE (CBS) — More than 100 people had to evacuate three buildings in Lawrence on Sunday morning after a contractor doing excavation work hit a gas pipe on Manchester Street. “A subcontractor who was doing excavation work in the rear of 85 Manchester Street struck and severed a high-pressure gas line. Took a while for Eversource to isolate the valve and then shut it off,” said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney. The incident forced people inside flea and fruit markets onto the street. “This is a supermarket. Very well visited by the Latino community,” said a Lawrence resident who had to evacuate...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Consumers Report Car Dealers For Using Deceptive Advertising Tactics

BEDFORD (CBS) – Karen Sturzenacker didn’t have the best experience car shopping, telling the I-Team “Car buying is miserable. Car buying is generally miserable” The Bedford woman said she went to a North Shore auto dealer after seeing an advertisement for the car she wanted at a good price. But when she got there, Sturzenacker said the dealership would not honor the price. “The sales manager there quoted me a price somewhere near $29,000 despite the fact that I had a print out of their website that showed it was $26,000 and change,” she said. Sturzenacker said the salesperson told her the ad was...
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Inside Highway 160 Overpass Points To Dangerous Places People Are Making Their Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire inside a Highway 160 overpass near Business 80 led to the discovery of an unsafe living space. Fire officials say someone had removed the access plate under the overpass and found a mattress and an end table inside, indicating someone who wasn’t supposed to be, was living inside the roadway. “First priority get these people some place, some shelter, this is horrible and I guess it’s one of those things…it might not have been recognized if it wasn’t so obvious,” said Richard Staff, who heard about the incident. We asked Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade about some of...
CBS Boston

AG Issues Advisory After ‘Significant Increase’ In Complaints Of Deceptive Advertising By Car Dealers

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey issued an advisory to customers and auto dealers about deceiving advertising practices previously reported by the WBZ-TV I-Team. Healey said Tuesday the advisory reminds auto dealers they are required to “accurately advertise prices, honor advertised prices, and comply with consumer lease contract provisions.” The new advisory comes in response to a “significant increase” in complaints to Healey’s office about unfair or deceptive pricing practices by car dealers. Some customers, for example, told the I-Team they have seen an advertised price for a vehicle, gone to the business and been told the cost is actually higher. “Purchasing...
CARS
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Attorney General warns of flooded cars on the market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the storms of Hurricane Ida have settled, many possessions of those in the path of the flooding were ruined. As a nationwide used car shortage continues, some have decided that it’s time to part ways with their flooded cars. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is...
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy