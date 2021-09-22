Attorney General's Office: Beware of flooded cars being sold

As areas dry out from all the rain and flooding, the state is warning people to be on the lookout for a different kind of danger: cars damaged in the flood that people may try to sell.

"Anytime we see major floods, especially in hurricane-hit areas, there is that potential for these cars and vehicles that have been flooded to reenter the market," said Megan Cooper with AAA of Tennessee.

The state attorney general's office says they've not had any specific reports of this happening in Tennessee yet, following the floods, but they say it's been reported here before.

There's one simple thing you can do if you're looking for a used car - especially one from an auction or private seller.

"Check out the vehicle's history, Carfax, or other history you can look at via the VIN number," Cooper said.

But sometimes owners keep information about flooded, salvaged or totaled cars off the car's title, so it's important to check out the car yourself for signs of flood damage - and that goes beyond the musty mildew smell that floods can cause.

"Pull back that carpet and see if there are any water lines or water damage," Cooper said. "You can also check in places like the trunk as well as under the dashboard."

AAA says also check for corrosion, oftentimes a tell-tale sign of water damage.