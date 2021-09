According to the National Eczema Association, atopic dermatitis (AD) is the most common type of eczema, affecting more than 9.6 million children and about 16.5 million adults in the United States. “It’s a common chronic skin condition characterized by skin inflammation and itch,” says New York dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco. “Atopic dermatitis can be difficult to manage, but it is treatable. Unfortunately, many people do not respond well to current treatments or lose treatment response over time, and as a result, they tend to cycle through therapies, underscoring the need for new treatment options.”

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO