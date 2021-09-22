CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Very heavy rainfall fell over portions of the middle Saint Johns river basin over the last several days, resulting in a steady rise in levels of the Saint Johns River at Astor. The river is currently forecast to remain at Minor Flood Stage through Thursday, before a slow decline in levels into Saturday morning. Although, it is expected to still remain in Action Stage. Heavy rainfall remains forecast through at least today and could result in additional rises in the river. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w, Above Lake Harney, Sanford, Deland, Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1145 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 2.3 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 2.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.4 feet this evening. It is then expected to fall below flood stage by early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.3 Wed 10 am 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.2

