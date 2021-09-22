Donald Trump Throws Legal Tantrum in Lawsuit Against New York Times - and His Niece

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit in New York against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. He accuses Mary Trump of breach of contract and the Times and its reporters of wrongfully interfering with that contract. Specifically, he’s alleging that Mary Trump shared his tax returns with three Times reporters, breaching a prior agreement she had made to keep them confidential. The Times then printed the information.

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO