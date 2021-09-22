CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Donald Trump Throws Legal Tantrum in Lawsuit Against New York Times - and His Niece

By Patrick Reis
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving spent the past year wracking up an impressive string of legal and electoral losses, Donald Trump seems intent on adding another to the list. The former president and cosplay corporate executive is suing the New York Times alongside his niece Mary Trump, over the paper’s reporting on his tax records. (The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York’s Dutchess County, was first reported by the Daily Beast.)

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Trump mocks Bush, Liz Cheney with bizarre photoshopped image

As news spread Thursday that former President George W. Bush would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming next month, subscribers to the email posts by former President Donald Trump received a "must-see" message. Inside the file, headed with the subject line "ICYMI: Must-See Photo"...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Danny CevallosTrump sues his niece and the New York Times over tax story. His niece might be in trouble.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit in New York against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times. He accuses Mary Trump of breach of contract and the Times and its reporters of wrongfully interfering with that contract. Specifically, he’s alleging that Mary Trump shared his tax returns with three Times reporters, breaching a prior agreement she had made to keep them confidential. The Times then printed the information.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Times

‘Insidious plot’: Trump sues niece, New York Times over 2018 tax story

Former President Donald Trump is suing his estranged niece and three New York Times reporters, saying they plotted to acquire his confidential records for a “scathing” article on his financial history. The suit filed on Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, claims reporters Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner...
POTUS
New York Post

Donald Trump sues NY Times, his niece for uncovered tax documents

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his niece Mary Trump and the New York Times stemming from explosive news articles about the former president’s taxes and finances. Trump is seeking no less than $100 million in damages, accusing Mary of breaking a non-disclosure agreement by leaking his personal tax...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tantrum#Federal Income Taxes#The New York Times#The Times Of
Washington Post

Trump sues the New York Times for exposing his secrets

Former President Donald Trump has sued the New York Times, again. The 27-page filing in a Dutchess County, N.Y., court amounts to a presidential fit over his failure to suppress embarrassing information and raises the question: Does Trump have anything better to do?. We all know the answer to that...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Time 100 goes easier on Xi Jinping than Donald Trump

One of the weirder things about the modern press is their tendency to go easier on honest-to-God dictators than conservatives. Consider, for example, the differences in how Chinese President Xi Jinping and former U.S. President Donald Trump are described in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2021.
POTUS
Newsweek

Billboard Comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ Removed

A billboard hailing former President Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down. The advertisement was spotted near the city of Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott who posted a picture of it to Twitter. It featured...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy