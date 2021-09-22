Cowboys cut kicker following game-winning field goal, sign former Aggie
The Dallas Cowboys have made a few roster moves heading into their Monday night match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas has moved on from one player and brought another one in after their late-game win against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. After opening that roster spot, they have signed former Texas A&M receiver Damion Ratley.www.on3.com
