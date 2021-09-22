CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Beware text messages promising COVID-19 themed discounts

By Emma North
WRIC TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that people pretending to be well-known companies may be trying to scam you out of money. There has been an increase in con artists attempting to offer people fake COVID-19 themed discounts. These scams often involve receiving a text...

www.wric.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kait 8

BBB warns of text messages offering special deals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau says people are getting a lot of text messages with various offers that aren’t real. Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB says it’s important that you don’t click on tempting offers before doing your research. Deal says scammers will often impersonate well-known companies...
MONROE, LA
foxnebraska.com

BBB: Recent surge in text message scams

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has seen a recent surge in text message scams, according to John Planos, Director of Public Relations and Communications for BBB. Reports have come in of people receiving multiple different kinds of text messages, said Planos. The texts look like they...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
Richmond, VA
Coronavirus
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
techaeris.com

PSA: Beware of this Venmo text phishing scam

Venmo is a mobile payment app that PayPal owns. The service allows users to transfer money to other Venmo users through the mobile app. The app debuted in 2009 and was marketed towards users who shared services and wanted to split bills. Items like rent, utilities, dinner, movies, and other expenses are easily divided in the Venmo app.
TECHNOLOGY
Augusta Free Press

What to look for in a text message marketing agency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Finding the right text message marketing agency could seem like looking for a needle in a haystack, but the reality is that once your brand finds the right one, the search will be entirely worth it. So, if you are wondering what to look for in a text message marketing agency, you’re in the right place.
ECONOMY
KGET 17

DMV warns of text message scam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning customers of a text messaging scam. The DMV has heard from multiple customers who have received text messages directing them to an unfamiliar link. If a link does not direct customers to the main DMV website at dmv.ca.gov, it is not from the DMV. The department says that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information through text or unsolicited phone calls or email. Customers may receive an appointment reminder or cancelation notice by text message or email.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Discounts#Bbb#Verizon Company#Hulu
guthrienewspage.com

Text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has been notified of a text messaging scam targeting Oklahomans that specifically mentions benefits received through OKDHS, including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as Social Security Income (SSI). The agency was notified of a similar scam in July.
OKLAHOMA STATE
UW Madison

Sept. 23 employee message: Is it COVID-19 or a cold?

Chances are you or someone you know has had a cough, runny nose or other symptoms recently and wondered, is it COVID-19? The answer: not necessarily. Fall is a time of year when many kinds of respiratory viruses are active and this fall, as we return to more in-person activity of all kinds, those viruses are on the rise along with COVID-19.
MADISON, WI
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
makeuseof.com

What to Do if a Stranger Sends You Money on Venmo

If a stranger sends you money on Venmo, the natural reaction is to wonder why. Most people assume that it's a mistake. Unfortunately, most of the time, there isn't anything accidental about it. A popular Venmo scam starts with an accidental payment and is soon followed up with a message...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy