Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 17:20:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE IS NOW THE SUBJECT OF A TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION ALERT The developing tropical disturbance north of Chuuk is now the subject of a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert (TCFA) issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. The TCFA means that the formation of a tropical cyclone is possible within the next 24 hours. The circulation is centered north of Chuuk near 11N150E, or roughly 400 miles east-southeast of Guam. The circulation is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. This disturbance is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Marianas by the end of this week. This disturbance is known as Invest Area 99W and is still in the formative stage, and questions remain in the track, how quickly the circulation will strengthen, and how quickly will it move. The latest guidance suggests some type of circulation passing near or through the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely Wednesday through Friday. Although it`ll highly depend on how organized the system is and where it tracks, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Continue to monitor the forecast, as changes are likely.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 03:41:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 03:41:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West and north facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: San Patricio THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coryell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Coryell and central Bell Counties through 800 PM CDT At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Nolanville, or near Harker Heights, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Killeen, Temple, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Salado, Little River-Academy and Mother Neff State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 284 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wichita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Comanche, northwestern Cotton, southern Kiowa, eastern Tillman and northwestern Wichita Counties through 745 PM CDT At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Manitou to near Hollister to 9 miles north of Electra. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cache, Grandfield, Chattanooga, Indiahoma, Manitou, Devol, Faxon, Hollister, Loveland, southwestern Fort Sill, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Haynesville, Doris Campground and The Visitor Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Kiowa; Tillman Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Comanche, northwestern Cotton, southern Kiowa, eastern Tillman and northwestern Wichita Counties through 745 PM CDT At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Manitou to near Hollister to 9 miles north of Electra. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cache, Grandfield, Chattanooga, Indiahoma, Manitou, Devol, Faxon, Hollister, Loveland, southwestern Fort Sill, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Haynesville, Doris Campground and The Visitor Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nueces and south central San Patricio Counties through 800 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taft, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Taft, Odem, Corpus Christi North Beach, Annaville, Taft Southwest and Tuloso. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 5 and 12. US Highway 181 between mile markers 626 and 632, and between mile markers 644 and 646. US Highway 77 between mile markers 650 and 654. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 13:31:00 SST Expires: 2021-09-29 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 12 feet will impact south and east facing shores of all islands. * TIMING...through Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and localized beach erosion. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 130 AOAULI ASO LUA SETEMA 28 2021 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu Maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 12 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Lulu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E malolosi le aave o le sami ma e ono solo nisi o vaega o le matafaga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Catano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:37:00 Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Catano The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Catano in Puerto Rico * Until 1030 PM AST. * At 837 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Comanche The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 820 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Cache and southern Fort Sill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Comanche The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 820 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Cache and southern Fort Sill. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nueces THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NUECES AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gillespie, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gillespie; Llano A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Gillespie and southwestern Llano Counties through 800 PM CDT At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Doss, or 21 miles northwest of Fredericksburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Castell, Cherry Spring, Doss and Harper. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lafourche, southeastern Jefferson and west central Plaquemines Parishes through 845 PM CDT At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts along a line extending from Port Sulphur to 13 miles southwest of Empire to near Grand Isle and Leeville. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Sulphur, Leeville, Empire and Grand Isle. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bell County through 830 PM CDT At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morgan`s Point Resort, or near Belton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Temple, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Salado, Little River-Academy and Troy. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 281 and 312. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caddo and southwestern Canadian Counties through 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Binger, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hinton, Binger, Lookeba, Albert and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 102 and 105. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 18:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near a body of water, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northern Panhandle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bonner County through 600 PM PDT At 535 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spirit Lake, or 9 miles south of Priest River, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bonner County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Atlantic, southeastern Cumberland and Cape May Counties through 1000 PM EDT At 924 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bivalve, or 16 miles south of Millville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Ocean City, Cape May, Cumberland, Somers Point, North Wildwood, Laurel Lake, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine, Sea Isle City, Estell Manor, Avalon, West Cape May, Stone Harbor, Corbin City, Cape May Court House, Leesburg, Scotch Bonnet and Beesleys Point. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 0 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Comanche and south central Caddo Counties through 845 PM CDT At 813 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Meers to 4 miles southwest of Lawton. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lawton, Elgin, Apache, Medicine Park, Fort Sill, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Lake Ellsworth, Boone, eastern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Mount Scott and The Visitor Center. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 29 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 12.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet,flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 12.6 Tue 6 pm CDT 11.8 10.3 9.0
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

