Special Weather Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 17:20:00 Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian DEVELOPING TROPICAL DISTURBANCE IS NOW THE SUBJECT OF A TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION ALERT The developing tropical disturbance north of Chuuk is now the subject of a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert (TCFA) issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. The TCFA means that the formation of a tropical cyclone is possible within the next 24 hours. The circulation is centered north of Chuuk near 11N150E, or roughly 400 miles east-southeast of Guam. The circulation is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. This disturbance is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Marianas by the end of this week. This disturbance is known as Invest Area 99W and is still in the formative stage, and questions remain in the track, how quickly the circulation will strengthen, and how quickly will it move. The latest guidance suggests some type of circulation passing near or through the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely Wednesday through Friday. Although it`ll highly depend on how organized the system is and where it tracks, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Continue to monitor the forecast, as changes are likely.