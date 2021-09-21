CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, TX

Cameron Evening Lions Club chartered

Cameron Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cameron Evening Lions Club held a Charter Night ceremony on Sept. 14 at The Yards of Cameron. The new Lions Clubs was chartered with help from the Cameron Lions Club. They meet on the third Tuesday of the month. At left, Club President Charles Wyatt receives the charter from International Director T.J. Tijerina and District Governor Gayle Collins. Above Charter members of the club include President Charles Wyatt, Vice President Sonia Vega-Perez, Secretary Myra Loyd, Treasurer Anna Hill, Membership Chairperson Roy Martinez; and members Wynema Adams, Ramona Bolivar, Damon Flemings, Tommy Harris, Joni Hoyle, Naomi Llanas, LeKethia Sims, Jenifer Vargas, Tabitha Banda, Margot Contreras, Laurie Green, Kyle Kruse, Isaiah Logan, Lorenzo Majors, Denise Pittman, Tammy Jo Spink, Jon Vargas, Rusty Wilkins and Charlotte Wyatt. Guiding Lions for the Charter were Cameron Lions Gary Fuchs and Neil Bhakta. The Cameron Lions Club was the sponsoring club.

www.cameronherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Cameron, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Green
The Hill

North Korea conducts anti-aircraft missile test amid stalled talks with US

North Korean state media reported on Friday that the country had test-fired an anti-aircraft missile on Thursday amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States, Reuters reported. The weapons developer that test-fired the missile, the Academy of Defense Science, was reportedly determining the functionality of several elements of the missile,...
MILITARY
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy