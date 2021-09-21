Cameron Evening Lions Club chartered

The Cameron Evening Lions Club held a Charter Night ceremony on Sept. 14 at The Yards of Cameron. The new Lions Clubs was chartered with help from the Cameron Lions Club. They meet on the third Tuesday of the month. At left, Club President Charles Wyatt receives the charter from International Director T.J. Tijerina and District Governor Gayle Collins. Above Charter members of the club include President Charles Wyatt, Vice President Sonia Vega-Perez, Secretary Myra Loyd, Treasurer Anna Hill, Membership Chairperson Roy Martinez; and members Wynema Adams, Ramona Bolivar, Damon Flemings, Tommy Harris, Joni Hoyle, Naomi Llanas, LeKethia Sims, Jenifer Vargas, Tabitha Banda, Margot Contreras, Laurie Green, Kyle Kruse, Isaiah Logan, Lorenzo Majors, Denise Pittman, Tammy Jo Spink, Jon Vargas, Rusty Wilkins and Charlotte Wyatt. Guiding Lions for the Charter were Cameron Lions Gary Fuchs and Neil Bhakta. The Cameron Lions Club was the sponsoring club.