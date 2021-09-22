‘That was phenomenal’: Ariana Grande (‘The Voice’) praises 4-chair turn artist Gymani after she sings ‘pov’ [VIDEO]

Gymani , a 23-year-old small business owner from Georgia, blew away “ The Voice ” coaches during the September 21 episode with her cover of Ariana Grande ‘s “pov.” Her ear-pleasing performance earned her a rare four-chair turn from the panel of judges — Ariana, Blake Shelton , Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — but which team did the artist choose? Read on to find out, and be sure to watch “The Voice” blind audition video above.

“I don’t remember where I am or what’s happening,” Ariana declared after Gymani’s rendition of her hit pop song. “That was phenomenal. There were so many alterations to the melody, and I trusted every single one of them, and I believed that each and every one of them had an intention. You’re also a messenger of emotions and an incredibly effective communicator with your gift, and I am honored that you sang my song. And I would be so honored to have you on my team.” Ariana then joked that she would do “anything” if Gymani picked her as her coach.

As for the other judges’ pitches, John praised the young artist for the way she made “pov” her own song, Kelly called her “incredibly gifted” and “strategically brilliant” for picking an Ariana cover, and Blake spent all of his time arguing how Kelly was lying about not having someone on her team already that sounded like Gymani. Hmm, interesting strategy, Blake.

In the end, Gymani makes the shocking decision to choose Kelly as her coach, which absolutely crushed Ariana. Team Kelly now consists of two contestants that were four-chair turns: Gymani and sibling trio Girl Named Tom . The only other four-chair turn so far this season, Wendy Moten , chose to join Team Legend. Do you think Gymani made the right decision by snubbing Team Ariana? Sound off down in the comments section.

“The Voice” blind auditions continue airing on Mondays and Tuesdays for the next couple of weeks. They will be followed by the battles and the knockouts, with the live shows beginning in late-November or early-December.

