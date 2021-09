Your chance to see the WNBA Playoffs in person right here in Everett, Washington happens this Sunday at 12 Noon. Here’s everything you need to know. The Seattle Storm knows its opponent in Sunday’s second-round game of the 2021 Storm Playoffs presented by Symetra: its Western Conference rival, the Phoenix Mercury. The single-elimination playoff game tips off at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett and will be broadcast on ABC.

EVERETT, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO