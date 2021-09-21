KOAA Survey: What is your favorite part of Fall?

For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team would like to know what you like about Fall the most.

Cooler Weather: 59%

Changing Leaves: 20%

Football: 11%

Holidays: 10%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Tomorrow is the first official day of Fall. Not only is Fall a break from Southern Colorado's high heat, but it's also full of activities. Coming up, we have the Pueblo Chile Festival as well as Oktoberfest. Also, our trees start to show off their beautiful colors.

