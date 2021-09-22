By 2030, nearly 2,000 swimming pools in England could be closed, according to Swim England.
A new analysis warns that without immediate Government and local authority action, nearly 2,000 swimming pools in England could be lost by the end of the decade. Pools built in the 1960s and 1970s are nearing the end of their useful lives, according to Swim England, and are not being refurbished or replaced at a sufficient rate, raising concerns about whether sufficient quality facilities will be available to both competitive and recreational swimmers in the coming decades.washingtonnewsday.com
