Arizona State

Arizona nurse assistant stole patient identities to buy car, lease apartment, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
TEMPE, Ariz. — A certified nurse assistant in Tempe, Arizona, is accused of stealing personal information from her elderly patients to pay rent, buy a car and pilfer bank accounts.

Sierra Johnson, 24, was arrested on Sept. 15 on multiple counts of theft, forgery, identity theft, computer tampering and fraudulent schemes and artifices, according to court records.

Johnson worked at various rehabilitation facilities in Mesa, Goodyear, Phoenix, and Tempe, where patients reported the theft of their banking information and Social Security numbers, KPNX reported.

According to the probable cause statement, Johnson is accused of stealing the identities of at least seven people between June 2020 and April of this year, the proceeds from which she used to pay two months’ rent and a vehicle. Johnson is also accused of writing several forged checks to a PayPal account, KNXV-TV reported.

According to the Tempe Police Department, the stolen information was also used to purchase a Chrysler 300 for nearly $19,000 and $2,600 worth of wigs, KPNX reported.

Both Johnson and her fiance were detained for questioning. It was not immediately clear if he had been charged with a crime, KNXV-TV reported.

WDBO

WDBO

WDBO

