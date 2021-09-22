CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Secretary-General condemns Bezos, Branson, and Musk for “joyriding” in space “while millions go hungry.”

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN Secretary-General condemns Bezos, Branson, and Musk for “joyriding” in space “while millions go hungry.”. In the midst of the world’s rising hunger crisis, a UN chief lambasted Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson for “joyriding in space.”. During his opening remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, UN...

The Dad

90-Yr-Old William Shatner to Boldly Go to Space With Jeff Bezos

In the 60s, he boldly went where no man had gone before. Now, when he’s well past his 60s, he’s finally going to get his chance, sort of. I don’t know if I’d call it the new space race, but over the past few years, the world’s billionaires have taken it upon themselves to extend our forays into outer space. Elon Musk is building ships, Richard Branson is hosting flights, and over the summer, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos flew into space (did that count?) with a few other civilians. Now Bezos plans to go back – this time, with some experienced backup: legendary spaceship captain William Tiberius Kirk – aka William Shatner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
luxurylaunches.com

The United Nations chief rightly blasted Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson for joyriding into space while millions on Earth struggle daily for just getting food on their plates.

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on Earth, is also one of the least popular. His recent trip to space has boiled the pot of dislike even more. Not one to feel guilty for the world’s first human spaceflight to orbit space, big wigs like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson have been slammed by United Nations chief on Tuesday for “joyriding in space.” At the same time, the planet suffers long-standing problems like the hunger crisis. Bezos was especially ecstatic about living his multi-million dollar dream, “I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in a video posted to his Instagram. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated the out-of-the-world stunt demonstrated massive gaps between the poor and the affluent in our world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
