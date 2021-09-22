CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

LA seeks proposals to operate Vision Theatre in Leimert Park

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AM40m_0c3whWKA00

Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas announced Tuesday that the city is seeking applications from performance arts groups and venue operators to manage, operate and program the Vision Theatre and the Manchester Junior Arts Center in Leimert Park, which officials hope will become the premiere arts venue in South Los Angeles.

The Vision Theatre was built as a movie palace in 1931, and the city took control of the property in 1997 to turn it into a performance and junior arts center. The Spanish-style Art Deco building was renovated, with the front portico, lobbies, upstairs offices and event spaces restored to become the Manchester Junior Arts Center.

“The Vision Theatre sits as the crown jewel of performance and artistic expression in Leimert Park. Its rebirth represents a grand opportunity to honor a long and storied cultural legacy as well as write a new chapter,” Ridley-Thomas said. “While there are still many stops ahead, this solicitation for an operator with the skill and capacity to program to the caliber that the community deserves and expects, gets us even closer to a long-awaited opening night.”

The next phases of renovations are currently underway, which include restoration of the historic ceiling mural, a complete renovation of the 750- seat audience chamber, the construction of a new stage and fly loft with state- of-the-art production and audio/visual equipment, the creation of a new lounge/event space, and new offices and storage, backstage dressing rooms, orchestra pit, artist amenities and green room, stage door/loading dock, and other production enhancements.

The city has invested more than $36 million in infrastructure upgrades, preservation and interior improvements.

“The Department’s goal is to reopen the Vision Theatre as the premiere venue in South Los Angeles serving the community,” said Danielle Brazell, general manager of the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs. “We will accomplish this goal by completing a $40 million adaptive reuse and modernization project and by identifying the most experienced and qualified partner to successfully program, operate, manage, and maintain the Vision MJAC.

“Partners with a proven track record of administering a year-round, multidisciplinary performing arts center/theater with a training program focused on the creative development of young people in the performing arts, technical production, and leadership will be considered through this process,” she continued.

Venue operators and performance arts groups seeking to submit a proposal can ask questions about the process by emailing [email protected] by Dec. 10. The submitted questions and the answers will be made available to all on https://labavin.org.

The DCA will provide two in-person, mandatory pre-proposal conferences and site walks for applicants at noon on Oct. 5 and Nov. 3. Applicants must RSVP by Oct. 1 and Oct. 29, respectively, to [email protected]

The request for proposals is available at culturela.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Largest unhoused development in LA history breaks ground in Skid Row

A housing project in Skid Row that officials say will be the largest homeless housing development in Los Angeles history broke ground Tuesday. The Weingart Towers, which will include a 19-story high-rise at 555- 561 S. Crocker St. and a 12-story high-rise at 554-562 S. San Pedro St., will offer a total of 382 units to people experiencing homelessness. The development will offer more than three times the number of units in the second largest development funded by Proposition HHH, a ballot initiative passed in November 2016 to use $1.2 billion to build 10,000 units for homeless Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

2 Pasadena residents, 2 Los Angeles residents named MacArthur Fellows

Four Southland residents — two filmmakers, a film scholar/archivist and a digital media scholar — were among 25 MacArthur Fellows announced Tuesday. “As we emerge from the shadows of the past two years, this class of 25 Fellows helps us reimagine what’s possible,” Cecilia Conrad, director of the Fellows program at the MacArthur Foundation, said in a statement. “They demonstrate that creativity has no boundaries. It happens in all fields of endeavor, among the relatively young and more seasoned, in Iowa and Puerto Rico.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

LA Police Commission to consider $18.5M plan to improve handling of protests

The Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday will review a report from the police department outlining a $18.5 million plan to improve how it handles protests and civil unrest. The department had initially submitted a budget of $66.7 million to incorporate 106 recommendations from three reports that found the department mishandled aspects of its response to last year’s protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council calls for CA zero-emission vehicle mandate by 2030

Ride_and_Drive.jpg: Plug'n Drivederivative work: Mariordo, CC BY-SA 2.0. The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday passed a resolution to show the city’s official support of legislation that would get California to have 100% of the vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2030. “We know that gasoline-powered vehicles are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leimert Park, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

Rep. Karen Bass makes run for LA mayor official

Rep. Karen Bass made it official Monday, announcing her candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022. “Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency,” Bass, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis. Los Angeles is my home. With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Arts#The Vision Theatre#Culture La#Visiontheater#The Vision Mjac#Dca
HeySoCal

Rep. Karen Bass could announce Los Angeles mayoral run next week

Rep. Karen Bass could announce her candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles next week, likely joining the field of high-profile officials seeking to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is barred for running for re-election because of term limits. An official announcement is expected soon, possibly next week, barring unexpected changes,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
HeySoCal

Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized; suspect sought

Authorities Friday were looking for the vandal who broke eight stained-glass windows at St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys. The crime occurred about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the church at 17321 Sherman Way, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The suspect, described only as a male, apparently used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Homeless man in custody in shooting at Canoga Park restaurant

A homeless man who allegedly fired shots that damaged an occupied restaurant in Canoga Park was in custody Friday, authorities said. Sebastiano Cummings-Cruz, 23, was booked on suspicion of “attempted murder with enhancements,” and was held on $2.15 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Cummings-Cruz, a transient...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA, OC eateries score Michelin’s Bib Gourmand cheap eats honors

The Michelin Guide Wednesday announced 45 restaurants across the state, including more than a dozen in the Southland, as recipients of its Bib Gourmand designation that recognizes good food at reasonable prices. According to Michelin, eateries that receive the designation offer “a full menu of a starter, main course and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy