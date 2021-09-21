CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney’s NYE fireworks are being significantly scaled back again this year

By Maxim Boon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, a leaked email from the City of Sydney has revealed plans to scale back the city's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display. Festivities will follow the same substantially reined-in plans that were rushed into place during Sydney’s brief lockdown at the end of 2020 in response to the Avalon cluster. This would mean that crowds would not be permitted to gather at Circular Quay or the opposite foreshore, that other outdoor viewing gatherings could be scaled back or cancelled outright, and the traditional 9pm fireworks show would be scrapped. This early evening display, known as the “family fireworks”, is laid on for parents with young children who might not be awake to enjoy the world-famous whizz bangs at the stroke of midnight.

www.timeout.com

