CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Shocking Transformation’ Tori Spelling’s Sparks Fears For Her Health

By Amy Comfi
centralrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Tori Spelling revealed her latest transformation earlier this month, some fans applauded her glow-up. But according to one tabloid, Spelling’s friends fear her new look is actually “a cry for help.”. Tori Spelling Is ‘Nearly Unrecognizable’ After Dramatic Makeover?. Ok cover story claims Tori Spelling’s makeover looking “like a...

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 78

Bellatrix
7d ago

Have to give props to the plastic surgeon. She is one of the only celebrities that actually looks better. But Seriously stop girl!

Reply(2)
53
Guest_85
6d ago

Look who she's photographed with, someone who has has countless surgeries herself. She's trying to stay relevant and in the in crowd.

Reply
14
Yagottabkidding
6d ago

What's with all the young "farty-tarts" trying to take on this buffoonish "Darkashian Emoji Boopie-Doop" look which THEY believe is beautiful. Really? I've seen better looking older women WITHOUT the "cosmetic addictions" they clamor to. They all look so much like "assembly-line artificiality." Bull-butter! A "real woman" has no need for the wonderland nonsense we see today. NEXT!

Reply
15
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Spelling Has Become Khloe Kardashian and We Are Shook

For months, it has been clear that Tori Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott is over. They're not actually divorced yet, for the oh-so-complicated reason of not having the budget for separate homes just yet. But after an entire summer of being seen without her ring, Tori sporting a new look.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Reveals Why Her Face Looked Different In Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Photos

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ star complimented her makeup artist for being able to totally transform her look, after she was compared to Khloé. Tori Spelling, 48, took the internet by storm, when she went out looking just like Khloé Kardashian, 37, on Friday September 3. The actress put plastic surgery rumors to rest in a Thursday September 9 interview with SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis. She debuted the look in a sweet selfie with her gal pal Jersey Shore alum Snooki. Tori seemed flattered by all the praise she got for the new look, but revealed the real secret to why she looked so great: contouring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling Transforms Into Gwen Stefani With Long Blonde Hair, Crop Top & Punk Pants

The ‘90210’ actress took to Instagram to share her latest transformation on Sept. 22, and it’s a video you NEED to see. Tori Spelling, 48, proved that she’s got impeccable style. In a recent Instagram post, the actress surprised fans with a video clip of her wearing an edgy outfit on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Sporting her signature blonde hair, the 90210 actress danced to “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani as she rocked back and forth while shaking her hips, all with a smirk of course.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
Fox News

Dean McDermott addresses Tori Spelling divorce rumors

Dean McDermott can’t wrap his head around why people are so interested in the status of his marriage to Tori Spelling. In a new interview, the former "Chopped Canada" host, 54, slammed rumors that have been going around for months that he and the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, 48, are headed for a divorce.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean McDermott Slams Divorce Speculation: ‘It’s Just Weird’

Dean McDermott slammed rumors that he and Tori Spelling were calling it quits on their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling‘s husband Dean McDermott boldly addressed the rumors swirling around them getting divorced. During the Sept. 15 episode of the “Feminine Warrior” podcast, the reality star shut down speculation that there was trouble in paradise for the husband and wife of 15 years.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
US Magazine

Tori Spelling Reacts to Khloe Kardashian Comparisons After Twinning Looks Go Viral: ‘I’m Honored’

Unintentional twinning. Tori Spelling revealed that she didn’t plan to look like Khloé Kardashian last week, but she isn’t mad about the now-viral comparison. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, was spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Monday, September 6, when she addressed the buzz comparing her to Kardashian, 37. “I’m honored,” Spelling told TMZ. “Of course, she’s gorgeous!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Fear Her#Micro Botox#The National Enquirer
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Shared the Cutest Throwback Photos With Legendary Mom Candy Spelling For Her Birthday

There’s something very special and significant about the bonds between mothers and daughters, and on her mom’s 76th birthday, Tori Spelling wanted to celebrate how far her relationship with her mother has come. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the sweetest series of photos to Instagram on her mom, Candy Spelling’s, birthday. Among the images was a precious baby photo of Tori, throwback photos of Candy, and so much more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IBTimes

Tori Spelling Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After Khloe Kardashian Comparisons

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight on rumors that she recently got plastic surgery. On Thursday, Spelling, 48, appeared on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live," where she addressed the photos she recently posted on Instagram showing off her glam makeover. Fans and plastic surgeons had claimed that she looked like a different person in the snaps and speculated that she may have gotten work done on her face. Some even started to compare her to Khloe Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Leah Remini Really Feels About John Travolta

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Leah Remini has become one of the most outspoken actors in Hollywood. She famously left the Church of Scientology in July 2013, per Biography, and has spent nearly a decade warning the public and fellow celebrities about the dangers of the group. Remini gave multiple interviews on the topic after her departure, wrote a memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and produced an Emmy-winning series with A&E called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." When the series ended after three seasons, Remini continued her advocacy work and started a podcast with former Scientologist, Mike Rinder, called "Scientology: Fair Game."
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
toofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy