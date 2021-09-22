CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

China’s Mid-Autumn Festival Box Office Is Weakest Since 2014

By Rebecca Davis
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkPwT_0c3wgpeO00

Following a dismal summer, China’s box office over this year’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday hit its lowest point since 2014.

Chinese citizens had to work on Saturday, Sept. 18, but enjoyed a three-day vacation for the holiday from Sept. 19-21. Cinemas are operational, but at reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

The cumulative box office for the period this year was only $73 million (RMB472 million), according to Alibaba’s Beacon film data platform. That would make it the lowest earning Mid-Autumn Festival since 2014, when theaters brought in what would convert today to $54 million (RMB350 million), despite the country having nearly 70% fewer screens at the time, according to the China Daily and historic data on screen count.

China’s Mid-Autumn Festival earnings were unusually high in 2017 and 2020 since the holiday coincided with the blockbuster National Day holiday period (Oct. 1) and thus are not directly comparable.

In 2019, sales during the period hit $122 million (RMB790 million), and up from $81.8 million (RMB 529 million) in 2018, including service fees, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

In 2016, it hit what would today be $78.8 million (RMB510 million) and $91 million (RMB610 million) in 2015 despite the holiday only lasting two days, according to an analysis by China Film Insider.

“The box office for the Mid-Autumn Festival this year was rather bleak mostly due to the pandemic circumstances and the circumstances created by film release schedules,” said an analysis in the China Securities Journal. COVID-19 outbreaks since July led films like “The Battle at Changjin Lake,” “Little Canned Men,” and “Water Boys” to reschedule their releases to National Day.

The Mid-Autumn Festival release window wasn’t considered an important or competitive slot until 2015, when the Xu Zheng-directed comedy “Lost in Hong Kong” became a breakout hit, highlighting the period’s overlooked potential.

These days, the holiday is considered to be a shoulder period that can continue the box office momentum built up over the summer while warming up the market for the National Day holiday soon after, attractive also because it is less competitive than the latter vacation.

A dozen films across a diverse set of genres premiered on both Friday, the start of the traditional weekend, and Sunday, the start of this year’s holiday, targeting Mid-Autumn movie-goers.

Leading the pack was disaster film “ Cloudy Mountain ,” which grossed $33.1 million over the three-day holiday period from Sunday to Tuesday, according to data from the Maoyan platform — accounting for more than 40% of the national box office. It had been allocated an average of 30% of total screenings across the country during the period.

A viewer explained to China’s state broadcaster CCTV when coming out of a screening of the film Tuesday that one line cried out in encouragement at a critical juncture made a particular impression. It referenced the different parables of Western and Chinese tradition.

“[One character] said that what foreigners believe in when confronted with disaster is Noah’s Ark, but what we Chinese people believe in are the stories of the mythical jingwei bird trying to fill the sea with pebbles, or the foolish old man Yu Gong who tried to move a mountain” — that is, dogged perseverance to do the impossible and eventually succeed.

“Cloudy Mountain” was followed by filial tear-jerker “All About My Mother,” which earned $11.3 million.

It was followed by the Ryan Reynolds-starring blockbuster “ Free Guy ,” which earned $8.21 million to hit third even though it has been in theaters for 25 days and was allocated only an average 9% of screenings. The film had placed second over the standard Friday to Sunday weekend.

The Donnie Yen-starring “Raging Fire” was in hot pursuit in fourth with $7.01 million. New teen romance “To Be With You” was fifth with $6.85 million, even though it had a slight advantage for being allotted a larger 14% of screenings.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Asian and Overseas Chinese are Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival

September 21 is the Mid-Autumn Festival. Most Asian countries and overseas Chinese are preparing for this day. They are with their families and eat moon cakes and pomelo to celebrate the festival. Los Angeles, CA (Merxwire) - The Mid-Autumn Festival is an important festival in Asia. The date is August...
CHINA
Middletown Press

China Box Office: 'Free Guy' Slips to Second, Obscured by 'Cloudy Mountain'

“Free Guy” has retained enough charm to stay at second in China in its fourth weekend in theaters, but it slid in just a mere hair ahead of Chinese titles setting themselves up for box office success over the current Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. The 20th Century Studios film starring Ryan...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Autumn Festival#Autumn#Xinhua News Agency#Warming Up#Chinese#Beacon#The China Daily#China Film Insider#Maoyan#The National Box Office#Cctv#Western#The Ryan Reynolds
Time Out Global

Where to find London’s best Chinese mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival

Mooncake season is here! These elaborately decorated hockey-puck-shaped pastries are symbolic of the moon at its fullest and brightest. They’re traditionally eaten during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 21 this year; this ancient, important holiday in the Chinese calendar celebrates the moon, which is a symbol of unity and harmony. Over the years, it’s grown in popularity and is now celebrated in many East and Southeast Asian communities.
WORLD
uscannenbergmedia.com

The mooncake shone with all its lunar glory during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival

Matthew Chen’s Mid-Autumn Festival usually comprises a room resounding with the laughter of close relatives and friends, sharing food and mooncakes. The merriment lasts a week, but for the past two years, it has been cut short to just one day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his love for the hallmark tradition of eating mooncakes could not be dampened even slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

China Box Office Slows to a Crawl With $25 Million Weekend

China’s box office slowed to one of its lowest points of the year this week, bringing in a total of just $24.6 million over the three-day weekend, the last before the break-out of patriotic National Day holiday blockbusters arriving Sept. 30, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. That leaves...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
wku.edu

Modern Language Students Celebrate Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

To celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, a major Chinese holiday, the students in the Chinese Calligraphy course were introduced to the stories and the traditions from various Asian cultures - moon viewing in Japan, traditional attire in South Korea, lantern in China, mooncake in Hong Kong, and BBQ/Pomelo in Taiwan. They learned...
CHINA
Screendaily

China box office: ‘Cloudy Mountain’ stays on top in quiet weekend

As expected, the weekend of September 24-26 was a quiet one at the China box office, with local disaster movie Cloudy Mountain maintaining its lead position with a gross of $10.6m, but combined revenues for all releases only clocking in at $24.6m. Cloudy Mountain, about a father and son attempting...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Targets $90 Million Debut at International Box Office

After a longer wait than he may have hoped, James Bond is finally returning to the big screen. For beleaguered movie theaters across the globe, it’s not a minute too soon. “No Time to Die,” the latest entry in the British spy series, is expected to ignite the international box office and generate at least $90 million over the weekend. It debuts in 50 overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, beginning on Wednesday. Ahead of its domestic launch on Oct. 8, the 25th entry in the Bond series will premiere in Korea on Sept 29, followed by Brazil, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and...
MOVIES
gcaptain.com

Container Shipping’s Latest Shock: Blackouts in China

Factories in at least ten Chinese provinces have either cut output or closed temporarily this month, after government-imposed power cuts to curb carbon emissions. By Friday, at least 10 publicly listed companies told the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges their factory output had been hit by the power cuts, and their 2021 earnings could be adversely affected.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China bans TV, radio advertisements for medical beauty loans

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China on Monday banned advertisements for medical beauty loans from its televisions, radios and online platforms, saying such advertisements enticed young people with low interest rates, misled consumers and caused adverse effects. The National Radio and Television Administration published the decision in a statement. Our...
CHINA
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
TheConversationCanada

Meng for the two Michaels: Lessons for the world from the China-Canada prisoner swap

As Canada celebrates the return of the “two Michaels,” it’s worth asking what this hostage diplomacy saga tells us about Canada-China relations and global affairs more broadly. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were airborne soon after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, held in Vancouver, reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the United States government. Both China and Canada can claim to have achieved their goals — the two Michaels flew back to Canada to be greeted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while Meng Wanzhou had a triumphant return to China. But China has emerged the big winner after quietly signalling its willingness...
WORLD
225batonrouge.com

Around Baton Rouge, mooncakes signal Mid-Autumn Festival, the traditional Chinese family celebration

Stop into an Asian market in Baton Rouge this week, and there’s a good chance you’ll see boxes of mooncakes, traditional pastries given and enjoyed by families and friends during an annual Chinese celebration called Mid-Autumn Festival. The festival tracks with the lunar cycle, and this year, it will be celebrated in China and in communities worldwide on Sept. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
artreview.com

Tasting Notes: Mid-Autumn Mooncakes

From the cosmic gods of Chinese folklore to aiding revolutionaries, past and present, finding hidden messages within the seasonal delicacy. Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋節 jung-chau jit) falls on the 15th day of the 8th month in the lunisolar calendar, to coincide with the Harvest Moon. This year the festival arrives on 21 September, which we celebrate by eating Mooncakes (月餅 yuht beng).
FESTIVAL
Variety

Isabelle Huppert to Head Tokyo International Film Festival Competition Jury – Global Bulletin

Isabelle Huppert (“The Lacemaker,” “The Piano Teacher”) has been appointed as the president of the jury that will decide the competition winners at the Tokyo International Film Festival (Oct. 30-Nov. 8, 2021). “Ms. Huppert is not only a great French actress with intelligence and insight, but also a world-renowned filmmaker with a successful and extensive international career. Moreover, she is also a big fan of Japan. It’s wonderful that Ms. Huppert will join us at TIFF as the jury president, and will help our festival bloom despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” said festival chairman Ando Hiroyasu.
WORLD
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy