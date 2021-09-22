WATCH: NDSU volleyball returning to a normal home game, Bison get highly touted kicker in WDAY's 10 PM sportscast for Sept. 21

FARGO -- For the first time in two years, a volleyball game inside Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse will feel a little more normal on Thursday. North Dakota State's volleyball team returns home after playing its first 12 matches of the fall season on the road. The Bison were able to play at home during the spring season, but attendance was limited. On Thursday against Kansas City, the atmosphere will feel much more like their last home game in 2019 before the pandemic hit.