Protests

LA cracks down on ‘out of control’ protests. Some call it overreach

By DAKOTA SMITH AND RICHARD WINTON
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Members of the Los Angeles City Council largely stood back last year as protesters angry over mask mandates and police budgets regularly held noisy demonstrations outside politicians’ homes. On Tuesday, members of the City Council sent a message of their own: They’ve had enough. The City Council...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Council Passes Cat Declawing Ban

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council passed legislation that would ban declawing cats on Tuesday. The legislation passed unanimously without discussion. Mayor Bill Peduto’s office hasn’t said if he intends on signing the law. Veterinarians who perform the surgery used to declaw cats would face a $500 fine. The legislation was introduced by City Councilman Bobby Wilson, who called the procedure “cruel and inhumane.” “The City of Pittsburgh should set an example as a humane city, both in southwest Pennsylvania and across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Wilson in a news release. “How we treat animals speaks to our deepest values. Declawing a cat does not just mean removing its nails. If this happened to a human, it would be like cutting off each finger and toe at the last knuckle.” Wilson says that if enacted, the legislation would make Pittsburgh the first government in the state to ban declawing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Oregon State
communityjournal.net

Utterly Sickening: Treatment of Haitians at Mexican Border Sparks Outrage

After over 12,000 Haitian migrants gathered at the Mexican border, shocking footage of them being herded like cattle, whipped with horse lariats and treated in a way unlike any other immigrants entering the U.S. in recent memory became public. U.S. Border Control Agents on horseback were widely criticized as were...
IMMIGRATION
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Visits Rikers Island Amid Mounting Pressure To Address Conditions For Inmates, Correction Officers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After mounting pressure, Mayor Bill de Blasio went to see the conditions on Rikers Island for himself Monday. His visit followed detainee deaths, violence and widespread staff shortages, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. “The mission for me today is to come and see the specific changes that are being made,” de Blasio said. With chaos brewing for months on Rikers Island, reaching a violent and deadly crescendo, the mayor went to see the conditions firsthand in an effort to send the message that he has it under control. De Blasio said addressing overcrowding, bringing in backup from the NYPD and the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Libby Schaaf
Person
Jasmyne Cannick
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Makes California’s Voting By Mail System Permanent

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has made California’s universal voting by mail system for permanent. The governor signed Assembly Bill 37 into law on Monday. The bill means every registered California voter will get their ballot mailed to them before a statewide election. Proponents have been pushing for the law to allow voters more freedom to cast their ballots as well as increase participation. “As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” Newsom said in a statement upon signing the bill....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Court strikes down bans on mask mandates, critical race theory and more

A Maricopa County judge struck down a ban on public schools imposing face mask mandates and a host of other policy changes that lawmakers inserted into the state budget, and with them, may have forced a fundamental change in the way the legislature does business when it passes its annual budget each year. The ruling […] The post Court strikes down bans on mask mandates, critical race theory and more appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS Chicago

No New States Added To Chicago’s Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — No new states have been added or taken off the Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory. Last week, California and Puerto Rico were the two places taken off the Chicago Department of Public Health‘s (CDPH) travel advisory list. The count remains at 48 states and two territories on the list. City officials recommend those who are unvaccinated who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days once they return to the city. After traveling, people who aren’t vaccinated and going to a high risk state (in orange) show do the following: Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after...
CHICAGO, IL
Kansas City Star

NE Kansas women become first residents in state to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

Two northeast Kansas women on Tuesday became the first residents in the state to plead guilty to federal charges related to the Capitol insurrection. Jennifer Ruth Parks, 61, and Esther Schwemmer, 55, each entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Ethics Board Releases First Annual Report Since 2014

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2014, the Baltimore City Board of Ethics on Monday released an annual report detailing the city’s efforts to comply with ethics laws. The findings–including lobbying efforts, financial disclosures, conflicts of interest–were presented to Mayor Brandon Scott, the City Council and members of the public, the Ethics Board said. The report was produced to demonstrate how the city is following its ethics law, which was modeled after the state’s ethics law and was put in place to “guard against improper influence or even the appearance of improper influence, and to ensure public trust in the government.” Among...
BALTIMORE, MD
