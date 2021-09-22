CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Darius Leonard: Notches seven tackles

 7 days ago

Leonard posted seven tackles (four solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Rams. Leonard is off to a slow start with 12 tackles, a pass breakup and no sacks through two games. We should expect him to turn things around soon, as he recorded at least 121 tackles through each of his first three seasons. On a positive note, Leonard shook off a groin injury and an illness to play Sunday and didn't appear any worse for the wear. He may have plenty of opportunity against the Titans in Week 3, as Derrick Henry carried 35 times last week.

