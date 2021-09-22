CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshworks prices IPO at $36 a share, raising more than $1 billion

By Mike Murphy
 7 days ago
Freshworks Inc. priced its initial public offering at $36 a share Tuesday night, above its expected range of $32 to $34 a share.

