How did Trevor Lawrence look in his regular season debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars? The film, and the chart, should have fans relaxing. It wasn’t an auspicious start for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, as they went into Houston with many believing Houston was due for a 2-win season or worse. It’s an understatement to say they got punched in the mouth, and left Houston with a sour taste, falling 37-21. In the highly anticipated debut of Trevor Lawrence, fans probably left a little worried after a three-interception performance. However, the film and the chart should have fans more relaxed.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO