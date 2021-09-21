CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend’ Is Out Now on iOS and Android Worldwide as a Premium Release

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 8 days ago

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend ($19.99) from Square Enix debuted on Nintendo Switch last year. It was recently announced for iOS, Android, and PC platforms and had pre-orders and pre-registrations begin last month. Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend brings the three Final Fantasy Legend Game Boy games to mobile and PC in a single collection with quality of life improvements over the Nintendo Switch release from last year. These features include the ability to play the English and Japanese versions, a high speed mode, and more. On iOS and Android, you can also control the button placement and make it so you can play one handed. Watch the new mobile and Steam trailer for Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend below:

