CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Pre-race workouts for every distance

By Brittany Hambleton
runningmagazine.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall racing season is upon us and runners across the country are in the final weeks of preparation for their goal races. As the big day gets closer, tapering properly so you feel recovered and rested on race day is important, but it doesn’t mean you should only have easy runs on the schedule. The following workouts are meant to be done in the last five to seven days of training and are designed to keep you feeling fresh and confident as you head to the start line.

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

HealthWatch--Full body workout

There are plenty of things you can do to stay in shape at home. This week, Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to keep you going. “Hello. Today I’m going to demonstrate a full body hit workout, so that way you’re going to get some strength training in and some cardio in, all from the comfort of your own home. We’re going to start nice and easy with 30 jumping jacks, and they can be regular or half jacks. Out and in, alll the way up to 30. If you didn’t want to jump, just tap it out side to side. After the jacks, we’re going to have a nice easy squat position. You can be narrow, wide or sumo, doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to go with a nice neutral side squat. Down and up. Chest is high. Looking forward, just dropping the hips down. Knees are staying over the feet, not over the toes. 20 times. After those 20 squats, we going to go right down onto the ground for push ups. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your toes or your knees. A pushup is a pushup, so don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Abs are tight so that back is flat. Hands can be narrow or wide as long as the chest comes right in between them. Up in that plank position. Down. Up. Or knees down, down, up. We only have to do ten for this round, so nice job. After those, we’re going to come back up for our lunges. Lunges, you can lunge forward or backward. I’m going to do a backward lunge because i happen to like that balance a little bit better. Feet are hop width apart. One leg goes back and we lunge down . As you lunge down, you want those legs to be in that 90-90 position. Knees.over ankles in the front, in the back knee pointing straight at the ground. So we’re going to do a total of 20. After those, you guessed it, ten more pushups. We’re going to finish this round up with some bicycles. Opposite shoulder into the opposite knee. After those 320 bicycles, we’re going to plant those feet down and then bridge, releasing that lower back, bringing those hips up as high as we can. And once we’re done with 20 bridges, we’re going to bring those hands back and finish with some good old fashioned curls. I’m Nicole Craig with the YMCA and HealthWatch.”
RAPID CITY, SD
runningmagazine.ca

British marathon runners went the distance, as race was 586 metres too long

Last Sunday, the Brighton Marathon was held in Brighton, England, hosting over 7,000 runners. Despite the route being measured correctly before the start of the race, a cone line was moved over the final stretch, diverting runners to run an extra 586 metres. After the race, organizers mentioned to runners...
SPORTS
Current Publishing

Opinion: Going the distance

Well, I did it. I survived an Olympic-length triathlon. It wasn’t pretty, I didn’t feel great and there was an awkward moment when race officials thought I was a man, but on balance, I’m proud of my effort. Here are the highlights. I went into to this challenge hoping to...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Workout
twincitieslive.com

Re-energize Your Workouts

Wellness Coach JC Lippold has ways to re-energize your workout routine just in time for the fall season. You don’t have to get to the gym to get your workout in. Honor the active time in yard work or in reconnecting with friends and family over a walk rather than at a coffee shop.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Essential Plank Workout

The plank is the gold standard strength move for the core, and the core is the foundation for all movement, spinal stability and athleticism. With that being said, it’s safe to say planks should be a vital part of your workout routine. Not sure how to plank correctly? Never done...
WORKOUTS
dbltap.com

NBA 2K22 Gatorade Workout: How to Get +4 Every Time

In NBA 2K22, the Gatorade Training Facility is back and remains a place that all players should be stepping into at least once a week if they haven't yet unlocked the Gym Rat Badge. Aside from being able to buy stamina-boosting consumables, which heavily improve your ability to shoot and...
NBA
uiowa.edu

Wacky Wednesday: Frisbee Distance

The Wacky Wednesday events are a series of events throughout the semester that will take place every Wednesday from 11am-1pm. Each week will be a different event. Some events will be competition based and have a prize and some will just be for fun. For all of these events, anyone can just walk up and play. There will not be a registration process. All Wacky Wednesday events are also free!
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Workouts Important for Seniors

For many years I have written about maintaining your strength as you grow older. When I started writing about this topic, I was 64 years old. As I added years, I was still running and lifting weights five days a week. By age 70, I had stopped running due to a hip operation but went to the gym regularly. I also became more conscious of my diet, which helped me maintain my weight at a decent level for my age and height.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
cbs19news

Adapting workouts through the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Covid-19 pandemic hit the exercise industry hard, forcing gyms and exercise studios around the nation to shut down. In Charlottesville, gyms have persevered through the pandemic and found new ways to exercise safely. The fitness industry is not just surviving the pandemic but thriving....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Raspberry Pi

HIIT Workout Trainer

When James Wong felt that his workout routine needed a boost due to extended periods of having to work from home, he knew he needed to take action. “First of all, working from home all day long without going to the gym has taken a toll on my health,” he explains. “Secondly, as a machine learning practitioner, doing research on edge devices like Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers has always been fascinating to me, in the sense that the computational efficiency continuously pushes the boundaries of what we can achieve on a $30 computer with ML.”
WORKOUTS
Fatherly

The Best Damn Bodyweight Workout

There’s a time and a place for complicated maneuvers, but your daily fitness routine isn’t one of them. A workout routine needs to first and foremost get done — and a daily turkish getup or Olympic lifting are probably not going to get you there. Fortunately, bodyweight workouts are an incredibly effective way to get fit, without ever leaving your living room. In fact, a new study in the International Journal of Exercise Science found that six weeks of bodyweight training (just 11 minutes of exercises, three times a week) was enough to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness and power output among participants. Other research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared running at 85 percent aerobic max effort on a treadmill to bodyweight training and found exercises using your own weight provided nearly double the training stimulus, encouraging muscles to adapt and grow stronger, faster.
WORKOUTS
TrendHunter.com

Wall-Mounted Workout Systems

The FRYCTION bodyweight frames are a durable, simplistic solution for athletes seeking out a way to work out from the comfort of home in a holistic manner. The frames work by being attached onto a wall and will go to work providing athletes with a place to perform a range of workouts that exercise the back, biceps, chest and triceps, depending on the variation. The high-quality construction of the frames means athletes can enjoy a comfortable workout experience in a dependable manner.
WORKOUTS
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: chair workout

September is Healthy Aging Month and morning exercise has been shown to improve decision-making skills and overall cognition for the remainder of the day in older individuals. Strength Coach Danya Douglas Hunt shares some simple seated stretches anyone can do every morning.
WORKOUTS
twincitieslive.com

Back-To-School Workouts

Ali Holman from Core Camper shared quick and easy workouts that you can fit in during the busy back-to-school season. For more about Core Camper, including their online classes, click here.
FITNESS
Register-Guard

A piece of Pre: Icon's 1970 NCAA cross country championship race bib up for bid

Iconic Oregon distance runner Steve Prefontaine won three NCAA cross country championship titles in his career, starting as a sophomore in 1970. The race bib he wore in that record-setting performance is up for auction, along with other items related to that day. Lelands Auctions has listed the “506” bib,...
SPORTS
news4sanantonio.com

Workout at home with Carolyn

Want a great workout without leaving the house? Head over to your living room and clear off the coffee table for a great workout with Carolyn.
WORKOUTS
Military.com

Workout of the Week: The Double Ladder

The question of when to do a double ladder or a pyramid workout is a personal preference, but it also could be dependent on your current fitness abilities. If you are familiar with the PT pyramid, where you would go up each step of the pyramid until you reach a certain level and then repeat in reverse order, then a double ladder workout will make sense.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

How to handle the post-race runner’s blues

The post-race blues is a term coined by runners to describe the feelings of sadness that sometimes follow your goal race. You’ve put weeks or months into your training and everything you’ve done has led up to this moment, and now it’s over. The come-down from the excitement and high of race day can leave you feeling depressed for days or even weeks, but if you’re prepared for it, you can side-step this unwanted side-effect of racing.
MENTAL HEALTH
podiumrunner.com

The Sisyphus Session Hill Workout

I love hill workouts. Running up and down a hill gives you the most bang for your training buck: power, strength, endurance, and speed — all wrapped into one workout. The Sisyphus Session adds mental toughness to that mix. For those who aren’t quite up to date on their Greek...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy