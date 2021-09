GONZALES, La. - Rescue Alliance has been responding to meet the needs of the pets’ families of the communities affected by Hurricane Ida. Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team is working through the aftermath to provide families with food and supplies for them and their pets. We have come to realize this need is going to be around until the economy stabilizes and Rescue Alliance wants to be here for the community.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO