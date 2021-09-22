Do Stars Matter?

[Ed. Note: Trevon Griffin is a former USF football player from 2011-2014, and has contributed in the past to The Daily Stampede]. It was once stated that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, and the truth of this statement has never been more evident at any point than right now. Every season schools spend a huge amount of capital—financial or otherwise—to differentiate themselves to influence teenagers and their parents to trust them over another program with such an important decision.