BCM Resources Closes Financing

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces closing of a Non-Brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units ('Units') priced at C$0.11 per Unit. Each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Share')...

www.austinnews.net

austinnews.net

Murchison Announces $4,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) today announced that, subject to all regulatory approvals, it intends to raise $4,000,000 in a non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), with the net proceeds directed towards drilling at the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt property in Eastern Quebec, working capital and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

Trigon Metals Provides Progress Update on Silver Hill Project, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide a progress update on work at the Company's Silver Hill project in Morocco ('Silver Hill' or the 'Project'). Following the conclusion of drilling in early 2021, the Company has been working to advance the Project in preparation for a resumption of drilling planned for December 2021. Work has focused on mapping and remote sensing, identifying signatures for mineralization in the drilled discovery area, and the new hydrothermal vent mineralization discovered in the high-grade trench, 1.5km from the discovery zone. The Company also welcomes Mr. Jed Diner, P.Geo to the team to strengthen its exploration team in Morocco.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Organto to Acquire Beeorganic BV

Expands Specialty Line of Fairtrade Organic Bananas. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent ('LOI') to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Beeorganic B.V. ('Beeorganic'), a privately held Dutch corporation. Beeorganic is a year-round provider of fresh fairtrade organic bananas with sales in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Closing of the transaction is subject to completion of final due diligence, definitive agreements and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
BUSINESS
State
Utah State
austinnews.net

SOHM Receives Repeat New Order From Private Label Customer

SOHM also updates about new information and the new order. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has received a new repeat order for prescription skincare topical products in-line with its B2B strategy.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ('Metalore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM'), which was held on September 25, 2021. A total of 1,234,939 common shares (69.57% of the votes attached...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Stans Energy Announces the Reinstatement of Securities Trading

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Stans') (TSXV:HRE)(OTC PINK:HREEF) is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the TSX-V made a decision to reinstate trading of the Company securities effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021. As per Company's undertaking with the...
MARKETS
austinnews.net

StageZero Life Sciences Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) (the 'Company' or 'StageZero'), a healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through lab developed tests and clinical interventions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol SZLSF. StageZero commenced trading on the OTCQB on September 23, 2021 while continuing to trade on the TSX Exchange in Canada.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

American Manganese Announces Resignation of a Director

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) announces that Kurt Lageschulte has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, and Mr. Lageschulte has accepted an appointment to the Company's Advisory Board, also effective immediately. Larry W. Reaugh, President...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Cal-Bay Invests into CryptoDads NFT Project

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has invested into the 'CryptoDads' NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Project. https://www.cryptodadsnft.com/. Each 'Crypto Dad' is unique and has a comparative rarity value contrasting other tokens and is a carefully crafted project designed to...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Empress Royalty Changes Year End

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') has filed the required notice to change its financial year end from September 30th to December 31st, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ('NI 51-102'). The...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
austinnews.net

DigiMax to Launch CommodityHawk - AI Driven Commodity Price Trend Prediction Tool for Institutional Investors

DIGIMAX AND DELPHI TO CO-OWN CAYMAN AND US BASED COMMODITY HEDGE FUNDS BASED ON COMMODITY-HAWK SIGNALS. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ('AI') and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement with Delphi AI Systems Inc ('AI') to utilize their previously developed, and currently enhanced artificial intelligence tools to track 10 separate commodities to predict price direction.
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

EV Biologics Updates on NFT Minting

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT and minting progress. Our NFT team has been minting the NFT, designated rEVerie, on the Ghostmarket.io platform, with an estimated completion date this week. The Company will mint 72,253 NFTs on this platform for distribution as a dividend. To our knowledge, this is single biggest NFT minting in history.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Alpha Esports Tech Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares in the United States

Alpha Esports Tech also trades on the CSE under the ticker ALPA & the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 9HN. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:9HN)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol 'APETF'.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

QS Energy, Inc., Fully SEC Compliant

QSEP restored to OTC Current status allowing us to now focus on AOT testing. CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:QSEP), today announced that Q2 for the period ending June 30, 2021 has been filed and accepted as of September 13th, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Mexus Expands Heap Leach Pad; Second Batch Of Activated Carbon Being Readied For Shipment

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that the expansion of the heap leach pad at its Santa Elena mine is now complete. The 15,000 ton pad expansion is lined and will be loaded with new mineralized material starting September 27th. In addition, the second batch of activated carbon is being readied for shipment.
METAL MINING
bloomberglaw.com

Longford Capital’s $250 Million Closes Litigation Finance Fund

Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital says it has raised $682 million to close its third private fund, signaling that investors continue to view litigation as a ripe asset for returns. The figure includes $434 million that Bloomberg Law reported in January, meaning Longford added about $250 million in additional...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Battery Resourcers raises $70M to grow closed-loop battery supply chain

The company, which is based in Worcester, Massachusetts, doesn’t just recycle batteries. It has also engineered a process to turn that recycled material back into critical battery materials — specifically, nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes and purified graphite, a material used in anodes. It intends to sell those materials right back to the battery manufacturer.
WORCESTER, MA
seniorhousingnews.com

Transactions & Financings: Healthpeak Closes $3B Credit Facility; Benedictine’s $132M Refinancing

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) has more credit at its disposal. The Denver-based real estate investment trust (REIT) announced on Monday that it closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility, with commitments totaling $3 billion. The facility reduces Healthpeak’s borrowing costs and extends the maturity date to Jan. 30, 2026. Furthermore, the REIT controls two six-month maturity extensions, subject to certain conditions.
ECONOMY

