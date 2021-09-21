Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

Alpha Esports Tech also trades on the CSE under the ticker ALPA & the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 9HN. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:9HN)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol 'APETF'.

