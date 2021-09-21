CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richardson, TX

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
austinnews.net

Fernhill Corp Is Pleased To Announce the Relaunch of Its PerfectMine Website and Provide an Updated Product Roadmap for Its Crypto Mining OS Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Fernhill Corp. (OTC PINK:FERN) and its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Crypto Mining Corp, is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new, state of the art and user friendly website for its Crypto Mining Operating System, PerfectMine. PerfectMine.io,...
COMPUTERS
austinnews.net

SOHM Receives Repeat New Order From Private Label Customer

SOHM also updates about new information and the new order. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SHMN), generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has received a new repeat order for prescription skincare topical products in-line with its B2B strategy.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Apiture Named Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards

Apiture recognized for its ability to build the banks and credit unions of the future. WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today is recognized as a Platinum Winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments.
AUSTIN, TX
austinnews.net

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Richardson, TX
Business
City
Richardson, TX
austinnews.net

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a US$30,000 Sale to an Arizona Greenhouse Grower

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a US$30,000 sale of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to an Arizona greenhouse grower. Commercial terms include a payment on order with the balance due upon the completion of the first harvest. The client has requested their name, crop grown and greenhouse footprint to be kept confidential for competitive reasons.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
austinnews.net

Metalore Announces AGM Results and NCIB Proposal

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ('Metalore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ('AGM'), which was held on September 25, 2021. A total of 1,234,939 common shares (69.57% of the votes attached...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Stans Energy Announces the Reinstatement of Securities Trading

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Stans') (TSXV:HRE)(OTC PINK:HREEF) is pleased to announce that on September 24, 2021, the TSX-V made a decision to reinstate trading of the Company securities effective Tuesday, September 28, 2021. As per Company's undertaking with the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optex Systems Announces#Optex Systems Holdings#Otcqb#Opxs#The Applied Optics Center#Optex Systems Inc#Aoc#Optex Systems Optex#Iso 9001 2015#Department Of Defense#Dod#Company#The U S Government#Sec
austinnews.net

American Manganese Announces Resignation of a Director

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) announces that Kurt Lageschulte has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, and Mr. Lageschulte has accepted an appointment to the Company's Advisory Board, also effective immediately. Larry W. Reaugh, President...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

RYAH Group Ships RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers for Use in Pilot Program with Four 20 Pharma in Germany

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ('RYAH' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed an initial shipment of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers for use in a pilot study to be conducted by Four 20 Pharma GmbH ('Four 20'), a leading manufacturer, wholesaler and importer of medical cannabis and medical devices, in preparation for a wider distribution strategy for the RYAH Smart Dry-Herb Inhaler and data analytics platform in the German market.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

IAHL Corporate Update

Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Alpha Esports Tech Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares in the United States

Alpha Esports Tech also trades on the CSE under the ticker ALPA & the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker 9HN. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:9HN)(OTC PINK:APETF) ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, has announced today that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States. The Company's common shares are quoted in the United States on the OTC Venture Market under the symbol 'APETF'.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
austinnews.net

QS Energy, Inc., Fully SEC Compliant

QSEP restored to OTC Current status allowing us to now focus on AOT testing. CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC PINK:QSEP), today announced that Q2 for the period ending June 30, 2021 has been filed and accepted as of September 13th, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Quadrise Testing Program

Testing Confirmed MSAR® and bioMSAR™ Fuels Can Be Produced from Asphalt Ridge Heavy Oil. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE;)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction ‎technologies, is pleased to announce that Quadrise Fuels International plc ('Quadrise') recently provided an update on its testing of an oil sample supplied by TomCo's 100% owned subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC ('Greenfield') taken from the Petroteq Oil Sands Plant ('POSP') and produced from oil sands ore using Petroteq's Clean Oil Recovery Technology ('CORT') process.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Mexus Expands Heap Leach Pad; Second Batch Of Activated Carbon Being Readied For Shipment

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that the expansion of the heap leach pad at its Santa Elena mine is now complete. The 15,000 ton pad expansion is lined and will be loaded with new mineralized material starting September 27th. In addition, the second batch of activated carbon is being readied for shipment.
METAL MINING
austinnews.net

Alkame Completes Product Development for Shmellins Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has completed the product development process for California based Shmellins Market, LLC. This emerging healthy lifestyle food company has an emphasis on fun and delicious organic products and is now moving from product development into production and beta testing of the finished product.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Exxe Announces $20 Million Revenue Target For its 1Myle Crypto Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ('Exxe' or the 'Company') a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has completed major upgrades and enhancements to its crypto-currency exchange 1Myle resulting in a forecasted revenue of $20 Million for the next 12-month period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
austinnews.net

Emgold Acquires One Hundred Percent Interest in East-West and Trecesson Properties, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces it has completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the East-West Property and 100% interest in the Trecesson Property, both located in Quebec, from Knick Exploration (KNX)('Knick'). The transaction (the 'Transaction') solidifies Emgold's total interest in the East-West Property at 100%.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Silver Elephant Appoints Mining Veteran Robert Van Drunen as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant' or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Van Drunen as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Van Drunen joined the Company as a consultant in May 2021 and will transition to his new role effective September 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
oilcity.news

Fiber-optic internet provider announces $24 million expansion into Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Bluepeak, an internet provider that is a subsidiary of Missouri-based Clarity Telecom, LLC said in a press release Wednesday that it is planning to break ground on a new high-speed fiber-optic internet network in Casper. The project is expected to get underway in the first half of...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy